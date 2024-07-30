Dist hospital makes arrangement for diagnostic facility

Following public outrage and newspaper reports, the Aundh District Hospital (ADH) has resumed free-of-cost diagnostic facilities like CT (computed tomography) scans, MRIs (magnetic resonance imaging) and others after five months, said officials. Even as the new agency was given six months to set up the unit, authorities failed to make alternative arrangements for the facilities at the hospital that daily sees hundreds of patients. (HT PHOTO)

The diagnostic centre at ADH has been closed since February 2024 after the authorities failed to appoint a new agency after the contract of the private agency appointed to provide the diagnostic facilities ended. Even as the new agency was given six months to set up the unit, authorities failed to make alternative arrangements for the facilities at the hospital that daily sees hundreds of patients.

Hindustan Times had reported on April 8 about the inoperative diagnostic centre at ADH leaving patients in need of emergency medical and surgical attention. The issue was also raised by members in the recent assembly sessions.

Dr Nagnath Yempalay, civil surgeon, Pune district, said, “The alternative arrangement has been made in Aundh area near ADH from June 20 with free-of-cost transport and test facilities. Patients visiting the diagnostic centre at ADH are taken to the Aundh unit.”

Over 151 patients have availed benefit at the temporary facility from June 20 till July 28, the official said.

Sharad Shetty, health activist, said, “Most of the diagnostic centres are already running full in Pimpri-Chinchwad and Pune with long waiting list for MRI test at government hospitals like Yashwantrao Chavan Memorial Hospital (YCMH) and Sassoon General Hospital.”