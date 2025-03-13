Menu Explore
District administration assures protection to industries from goons

ByHT Correspondent
Mar 13, 2025 06:58 AM IST

Taking serious note of their complaints, divisional commissioner Chandrakant Pulkundwar and district collector Jitendra Dudi on Wednesday held talks with industries at MCCIA regarding safety arrangements

Despite police assurances in the past, industries from the Pune district continue to face problems from local goons in various industrial areas. Taking serious note of their complaints, divisional commissioner Chandrakant Pulkundwar and district collector Jitendra Dudi on Wednesday held talks with industries at MCCIA regarding safety arrangements.

Industries and representative groups present at the meeting voiced concerns over the safety and security of the industries with the increase in criminal activities. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)
Divisional commissioner Pulkundwar said, “Maharashtra government and district administration keen to attract more industry in Pune and surrounding areas, and our policies are industry friendly. But if the industries are getting any trouble for any section of society, the industry must come forward and inform the administration.”

Industries and representative groups present at the meeting voiced concerns over the safety and security of the industries with the increase in criminal activities.

Commenting on the issue, district collector Jitendra Dudi said, “We formed a coordination committee in response to the Chief Minister’s directives. We would hold meetings every two months, and any challenges that the industries are encountering, such as infrastructure, water, and law enforcement, would be discussed, and the administration would assist in resolving them.”

