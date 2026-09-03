WhatsApp launches bill payments in India: How to pay electricity, gas, water bills on messaging app

WhatsApp has launched bill payments in India to make it easier for users to find, manage and pay their everyday household and utility bills on the app. WhatsApp, in a statement on Thursday, said the bill payment service will be powered by the Bharat Connect (BBPS) network, allowing people to pay bills to more than 22,700 billers across 30 categories, including electricity, gas, water, FASTag, insurance, credit cards and loan repayments. WhatsApp today launched Bill payments in India making it easier for people to find, manage, and pay their everyday household and utility bills - all within the app (Representational image)

Users can tap the ₹ icon at the top of the home screen to access bill payments, view past payments, and upcoming bills, manage multiple accounts under a single provider, and pay with the payment mode of their choice, said the release.

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Steps to access and use bill Payments Open WhatsApp and tap the ₹ icon at the top of the home screen. Select the bill category and biller. Add and confirm your account details. Review the fetched bill amount and other required details. Select your payment mode (UPI, debit card or credit card). Confirm the payment. Arun Srinivas, Managing Director and Country Head of Meta India, said, “For millions of Indians, WhatsApp is already the simplest way to stay close to family and friends, talk to businesses, access citizen services, and buy everything from metro tickets to insurance — all without leaving the app. With bill payments, we're bringing that same simplicity to one of the most routine tasks in every household. No more juggling apps or tracking multiple due dates. We want to make paying a bill on WhatsApp as effortless as sending a message, and help bring the convenience of digital payments to people across the remotest parts of the country.”

This is the second major announcement from WhatsApp since Kunal Shah joined as the CEO of the messaging app. WhatsApp had earlier launched browser calling, allowing users to make and receive one-on-one and group audio and video calls directly through WhatsApp Web, without downloading any desktop application.