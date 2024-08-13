District collector allows reopening of 44 pubs 

PUNE: Following the review of the suspended permits, the district administration has allowed the reopening of 44 establishments whose licences were earlier suspended. However, Pune Police still have concerns about many dance floors and pubs and have issued show cause notices to over a dozen pubs which is seen as the first step towards cancellation of their licenses. The district administration after review has allowed the reopening of 44 establishments whose licences were earlier suspended. ((PIC FOR REPRESENTATION))

According to the information accessed by Hindustan Times at the State Excise department, Pune office, the department had shut 81 pubs and bars after a Porsche car accident case.

State Excise Department Pune superintendent CB Rajput said that all the FL 3 permit establishments include pubs, restaurants, bars and hotels.

“We had shut 81 such establishments which included bars and pubs. Out of that 44 are operational now while FL 3 permit license has been permanently cancelled for 20 establishments while hearing for six pubs and bars is underway. The establishments which had fine-dine arrangements and not booked under MRTP Act were allowed to open after recovering fines while those who face cases under MRTP Act have been shut,” he said.

Pune excise department had intensified a crackdown on illegal pubs and bars across the city. Between April and May 2024, the department investigated 108 such establishments and took action against 57 pubs and bars.

Pune police recently issued a show-cause notice to Ballr Pub in Kalyaninagar for lack of security and overcrowding, recommending license cancellation due to norm violations.

The notice dated August 9 further stated that incidents like fire and stampede can cause damage to property and claim human lives.

“No concrete security arrangements are made here, and the place is also overcrowded. Currently, there is a terror alert, and it cannot be denied if a particular terror organisation using the crowd carries out a bomb blast in which many people could die,” the notice read.