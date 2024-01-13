District court hands over plot to Pune Metro

PUNE The Pune Metropolitan Region Development Authority (PMRDA) has signed an agreement with the Pune district and sessions court for handing over land for the last station of Maan-Hinjewadi to Shivajinagar Pune Metro Line-3 project. The completion of this agreement helps the way for further progress in the Pune Metro Line-3 project. (HT PHOTO)

It took more than three years to complete all formalities as per the instruction of the Bombay High Court. The completion of this agreement helps the way for further progress in the Pune Metro Line-3 project.

On Thursday, an agreement was signed in the presence of Pune district chief Judge KP Nandedkar and PMRDA commissioner Rahul Mahiwal.

Ramdas Jagtap, deputy collector of PMRDA, said, “In a major development the PMRDA acquired land in the district and sessions court, Shivajinagar, making sure to complete the process that had been ongoing for three to four years. The agreement was signed on January 11, 2024, following the instructions of the Bombay High Court.”

On April 12, 2023, Pune District and Sessions Court handed over a provisional 101.41 sq.m piece of land for the last Station No. 23 of the Metro Project. After Thursday’s agreement, the rest of the area, 1150.66 sq.m of land, has been permanently handed over to the PMRDA by signing a bilateral agreement as per court instructions.