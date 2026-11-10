Diwali fires nearly double in Pune, 94 incidents reported during Laxmipujan

Pune reported a sharp rise in fire incidents during Diwali this year, with the fire brigade receiving 94 emergency calls between 3 pm on Laxmipujan day and 7 am the following morning. The figure was more than double the 43 incidents reported during the corresponding period last year, keeping fire personnel on alert throughout the festivities. The fires were reported from residential buildings, shops, godowns, open spaces, roadsides and commercial establishments across the city. (HT)

According to the Pune Fire Brigade, none of the 94 incidents resulted in casualties or injuries. The fires were reported from residential buildings, shops, godowns, open spaces, roadsides and commercial establishments across the city.

Among the major incidents were fires at a printing shop on Satara Road and a godown in Mangalwar Peth. Firefighters were also called to a flat in Range Hills. Other incidents were reported from Kharadi, Kothrud, Kondhwa, Hadapsar, Viman Nagar, Dhayari, Warje and Sinhagad Road.

Fire brigade records show that several calls involved trees, dry grass and garbage catching fire. Other incidents were reported in flats, houses, shops, godowns, vehicles, terraces and building galleries, as well as electrical equipment and commercial premises.

The number of fire incidents during Laxmipujan has fluctuated over the past six years. Pune recorded 21 incidents in 2021 and 19 in 2022. The figure rose to 35 in 2023 and 60 in 2024, before declining to 43 in 2025. This year, it climbed to 94, marking an increase of nearly 119% over last year.

Speaking to Hindustan Times, Nilesh Mahajan, spokesperson for the Pune Fire Brigade, said officers and personnel remained on duty throughout Diwali and Laxmipujan to respond to the increase in fire-related calls.

“Fire brigade officers and personnel put their duty first and remain alert during the festive celebrations to protect citizens. By night on Laxmipujan, the control room had received reports of 81 fire incidents caused by firecrackers. Fire tenders from the fire brigade headquarters and 23 fire stations rushed to the spots and brought the fires under control. Fortunately, no injuries or casualties were reported,” he said.

Fire officials received multiple calls from different localities within a short span of time, requiring teams to respond simultaneously across the city. While the fire brigade attributed several incidents to firecrackers, the cause of individual fires would depend on the circumstances at each location.