Diwali vehicle sales lower than in 2020; 710 new electric cars registered at Pune RTO

This year a total of 7,741 vehicles were registered by the Pune RTO from November 1 to 6. Of which 4,873 were two-wheelers and 2,365 cars were registered. Whereas in the commercial vehicle segment, a total of 348 vehicles were registered and 134 autorickshaws were registered during the Diwali period
Vehicle sales during this year’s Diwali period, November 1-6, saw a significant decline as compared to sales in 2020, as per data shared by the Pune Regional Transport Office (RTO). (HT PHOTO)
Published on Nov 09, 2021 12:21 AM IST
By Dheeraj Bengrut

PUNE Vehicle sales during this year’s Diwali period, November 1-6, saw a significant decline as compared to sales in 2020, as per data shared by the Pune Regional Transport Office (RTO).

New vehicle registrations for the above period, across all the segments, dropped by half as compared to last year.

This year a total of 7,741 vehicles were registered by the Pune RTO from November 1 to 6. Of which 4,873 were two-wheelers and 2,365 cars were registered. Whereas in the commercial vehicle segment, a total of 348 vehicles were registered and 134 autorickshaws were registered during the Diwali period.

As fuel prices have gone up in last few months, people are now turning towards buying e-vehicles. According to statistics, this Diwali a total of 710 e-vehicles were registered by the Pune RTO.

“The registration work was going on throughout the Diwali week and as per the data there is drop in vehicle sales in all segments compared to last year. Also, people are now moving towards electric vehicles as 710 electric cars were registered during the Diwali period,” said Sanjay Sasane, Pune deputy regional transport officer.

“When we decided to get a new car our obvious choice was buying an electric car. We need to upgrade with the technology and already fuel prices have gone too high,” said Neeru Suri, who bought a new electric car.

Pawan Dahinje, an automobile sales expert said, “There was a low response during the Navratri period for car sales and it continued during the Diwali period too. Last year, most people bought small cars. Now sales have gone down for cars, two- wheelers and even in the commercial vehicle segment.”

Fatechand Ranka, president, Federation of Trade Association of Pune (FTAP) said, “This year’s Diwali festival and business around the festive period was quite satisfactory for traders and shop owners in Pune. We got a good response from customers and somehow managed to recover our losses of the last two years. It has just started and we hope that the business will increase in the coming months till Gudhi Padwa,”

Tuesday, November 09, 2021
