‘Do not seal community halls used for educational purposes in Pune’

PUNE: The Republican Party of India (RPI) has demanded that the civic administration should not take action against community halls used for social and educational activities.

These community halls owned by the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) located in slums across the city were sealed following reports of its misuse.

RPI leader and former deputy mayor Siddharth Dhende said, “Most of the community halls are used for kindergarten and social activities. Instead of sealing these halls, PMC should carry out a physical survey and reopen these places at the earliest.”

The RPI leaders also met the municipal commissioner Vikram Kumar and demanded no water cuts on Bakri Eid that falls on July 10. The party also asked PMC to rectify errors found in draft ward-wise voter list.