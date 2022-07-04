‘Do not seal community halls used for educational purposes in Pune’
PUNE: The Republican Party of India (RPI) has demanded that the civic administration should not take action against community halls used for social and educational activities.
These community halls owned by the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) located in slums across the city were sealed following reports of its misuse.
RPI leader and former deputy mayor Siddharth Dhende said, “Most of the community halls are used for kindergarten and social activities. Instead of sealing these halls, PMC should carry out a physical survey and reopen these places at the earliest.”
The RPI leaders also met the municipal commissioner Vikram Kumar and demanded no water cuts on Bakri Eid that falls on July 10. The party also asked PMC to rectify errors found in draft ward-wise voter list.
Three held by Pune police in theft case, 60 tola gold recovered
The police have arrested three in connection with a theft at a housing society in Bibwewadi and recovered 60 tola gold worth Rs 30 lakh from them on Sunday. The accused have been identified as a resident of Kondhwa, Mustafa Shakil Ansari; Junaid Rizwan Saif (29), resident of Sherkhan Chawl, Kondhwa and Haidar Kallu Shaikh (31) a resident of Vaswadi in Latur district, according to deputy commissioner of police (DCP-Zone V) Namrata Patil.
Hours before trust vote, ‘loyal’ Sena MLA walks into Shinde camp
Shiv Sena legislator Santosh Bangar, who had professed Bangar's loyalty to Uddhav Thackeray and even accompanied him to Raj Bhavan when he tendered his resignation as chief minister, jumped ship hours before the floor test in the assembly on Monday. With the first-term MLA from Kalamnuri in Hingoli voting in favour of the Eknath Shinde- Devendra Fadnavis regime, the strength of Sena in the House has come down from 16 to 15.
Two among 8 missing as SUV falls in Ganga
Two persons are still missing after an SUV with eight people on board fell into the Ganga river at Patna's Jethuli ghat Sunday evening, police said, adding that six people managed to swim to safety. Police said that after nearly 20 hours, a team of State Disaster Response Force and National Disaster Response Force, managed to pull out the SUV from the river on Monday.
‘Out of respect…’: Team Shinde's disqualification list skips Aaditya Thackeray
Bharat Gogawale, chief whip of the Shiv Sena faction led by chief minister Eknath Shinde, said on Monday notices were issues for disqualifying all Sena legislators who defied the whip during the trust vote. He, however, added that the name of Aaditya Thackeray, former minister and son of Uddhav Thackeray, was not added in the list out of respect for Sena founder Balasaheb Thackeray.
2 arrested by Kalyan GRP for making hoax call about person carrying bomb
Kalyan Government Railway Police, on Monday, arrested two men for making a hoax call on Sunday night stating that a person was carrying bomb in his bag at Ambernath railway station. A bomb squad, Kalyan, Ambernath and Badlapur government railway officials reached the spot and checked the platform and the commuters. The callers were identified as Atul Prajapati, 27, and Pradip Prajapati, 28, both residents of Kalwa.
