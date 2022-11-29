Home / Cities / Pune News / Doctor attacked over death of patient

Doctor attacked over death of patient

pune news
Published on Nov 29, 2022 12:14 AM IST

Incident happened at the Sassoon General Hospital when four relatives of a patient who died due to Meningitis on Saturday, attacked a doctor

Relatives held the doctor responsible for the death of their family member. (Representative image)
Relatives held the doctor responsible for the death of their family member. (Representative image)
ByShrinivas Deshpande

A doctor at the Sassoon General Hospital was attacked by four relatives of a patient who died due to Meningitis on Saturday, said officials.

The police have booked four persons and a probe has been launched.

According to the complaint filed by the Dr Kiran Satpute, the patient was taking treatment in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) ward of the Sassoon Hospital, but passed away on Saturday due to meningitis.

As per the police, the relatives held the doctor responsible for the death of their family member. They created a ruckus at the hospital, thrashed the doctor and also threatened other medical staff.

A case under sections 353 and 34 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) has been registered at Bundgarden police station. No arrests have been made, said police.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, November 30, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out