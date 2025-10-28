Doctor refused transfer three times: Officials

PUNE: State women’s commission chief Rupali Chakankar on Monday said that the 29-year-old woman doctor posted at the Phaltan Sub-District Hospital had refused job transfer orders on three occasions.

“The health department passed a special order for her,” she said.

Chakankar said that the doctor had filed a complaint against three police officers in June alleging that they were pressuring her to issue fitness certificates for the accused. Officials from the Phaltan Police Station also submitted a written complaint against the doctor to the Satara civil surgeon accusing the doctor of deliberately issuing “not fit” certificates for accused, which allegedly delayed arrests and custodial interrogations.

Taking cognisance of complaints from both sides, the three-member committee formed by the health department disposed of the case on August 23. The panel counselled the doctor and suggested that she seek a transfer and maintain polite communication with police officials. However, she requested to continue at the Phaltan hospital.

Dr Yuvraj Karpe, civil surgeon, Satara, said that the doctor had refused three transfer orders, including one after submitting her resignation.

According to sources from the health department, in March 2025, she had to vacate her post as it was filled by a person holding a permanent designation appointed in her place. However, later, as per her request, she was reinstated at the Phaltan Sub-District Hospital.

Later, in May 2025, the doctor resigned from her post, citing the need for time to prepare for the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET). However, when the exam was postponed, she approached her seniors, withdrew her resignation, and was reinstated at the Phaltan Sub-District Hospital. Investigators are trying to determine whether her preference for the Phaltan posting was linked to any personal or professional reasons.