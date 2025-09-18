Doctors to hold one-day strike to oppose registration of homoeopathy practitioners

Around two lakh allopathy doctors across Maharashtra, including 10,000 from Pune, will shut down medical services for 24 hours starting 8am on September 18 in response to a strike called by the Indian Medical Association (IMA) Maharashtra state and supported by Maharashtra Association of Resident Doctors (MARD) and hospital associations, said officials on Wednesday. IMA doctors warned that allowing CCMP-trained practitioners to prescribe modern medicines could lead to misdiagnosis, antibiotic resistance, and even patient deaths, especially in rural areas. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)

The protest is against the state government’s directive to the Maharashtra Medical Council (MMC) to register homoeopathic doctors who have completed the one-year Certificate Course in Modern Pharmacology (CCMP). The move would compromise the quality of healthcare and put patients at risk, reads a statement released by IMA.

“The MBBS course is 5.5 years long, covering 19 subjects, hospital training, and a full-year internship. In contrast, CCMP is just a one-year, part-time course. Such training is not enough for modern medicine,” said Dr Sunil Ingale, president, IMA Pune.

IMA doctors warned that allowing CCMP-trained practitioners to prescribe modern medicines could lead to misdiagnosis, antibiotic resistance, and even patient deaths, especially in rural areas.

Dr Sanjay Patil, spokesperson, IMA, said, “Internationally, MBBS is the only accepted standard. If Maharashtra dilutes this, our state’s medical reputation will suffer.”

Doctors highlighted that both the National Medical Commission (NMC) and MMC guidelines permit licences for MBBS or equivalent degree holders only.