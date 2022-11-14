Domestic help held for theft of cash, valuables worth 22.80 lakh in Pune

Police arrested a 34-year-old domestic help from Swargate for stealing valuables worth of ₹22.80 lakh from the house of employer.

The accused has been identified as Chandu Balaji Medhewad from Nanded.

“He was arrested on a complaint filed on October 29 by a man, who claimed that cash, gold and silver ornaments and other valuables worth ₹22.80 lakh were stolen from his house,” said Ajay Waghmare, senior inspector, Crime Branch Unit 1, adding that stolen valuables were later recovered from the accused.

Investigations based on electronic surveillance helped the police zero in on Chandu, who was working as a domestic help at the house since last seven years. The accused told the police that he committed the crime with the help of others as he was in need of money to set up a paper plate manufacturing unit.

The other arrested accused were identified as Sarika Appasaheb Sawant from Hadapsar, Bhavana Ravindra Kondre from Mundhwa, Janardan Narayan Kamble from Kupwad in Sangli district, Rushikesh Rajaram Thorave from Jat in Sangli district, and Durgacharan Ravindra Kondre from Hadapsar.

Police said that the accused sold the loot in the open market and shared the cash received among them. Jewellers Pravin Popat Dabade, Pritam Popat Dabade and Mahesh Mahadev Bhosale from Kavathe Mahankal in Sangli district were arrested for purchasing stolen ornaments from the accused.