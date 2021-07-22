Dosage shortage sees fall in inoculation numbers in Pune

Pune: After a lukewarm response, private centres cut down on vaccination centres in Pune while government centres are also not getting adequate doses. This has led to a drop in inoculation in the city.

On the vaccination drive, Dr Dhananjay Kelkar, medical director at Deenanath Mangeshkar Hospital said that when private hospitals were given permission to start inoculation, around 2,000 beneficiaries received the jab each day.

“Now there has been a drop in inoculation. From the last week of July, we are expecting to see more people coming for vaccination. As the 84-day time period of first dose beneficiaries for the age group 18 to 45 years will be over, more beneficiaries are likely to come to private centres for their second dose,” said Kelkar.

Dr Roshan Palresha, consultant, emergency medicine, Columbia Asia Hospital, Pune said that the government and manufacturing companies should send regular supply of vaccines.

“Government and manufacturing companies should look into the production and supply problems to ensure maximum inoculation,” said Dr Palresha.

Stock of Covishield vaccines was over in the district for the last two days. Since Tuesday, no vaccination centre were administering Covishield vaccine. In Pune city around six centers were administering only Covaxin to beneficiaries, first and second dose.

Dr Sachin Edke, district Immunisation officer, on Wednesday said that a total of 62,000 doses of Covishield were sent for Pune district on Wednesday.

“Out of these, Pune rural will get 27,000 doses, Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) will get 21,000 doses and Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) will get 14,000 doses,” said Edke

He added that on Wednesday, the district also received 12,620 doses of Covaxin.

“Pune rural will get 5,620 doses, PMC 4,000 doses and PCMC 3,000 doses,” said Dr Edke.

As per PMC officials, Pune city will have 53 government centres for administering Covishield on Thursday as the supply for Covishield has arrived.

“There will be on spot registration for 20 per cent beneficiaries whereas rest will need to book an online appointment for their first and second dose of Covishield. Beneficiaries who have received their first dose before April 28 will be eligible for their second dose and can register through Co-WIN application,” said an official notification issued by the PMC.

Vaccine counts

July 20, 2021

Total beneficiaries inoculated in Pune district-- %

Government—8,323--38.76

Private—13,147--61.23

Total—21,470--100

July 1, 2021

Total beneficiaries inoculated in Pune district-- %

Government—6,696--18.90

Private--28,726--81.10

Total--35,422--100

June 22, 2021

Total beneficiaries inoculated in Pune district-- %

Government—41,520--59.40

Private—27,860--40.10

Total--69,380--100

*Source: District health department