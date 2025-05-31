Dowry death case: Man who threatened Vaishnavi’s kin held from Nepal border

Pune: Nilesh Chavan, a close aide of the family of former Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Rajendra Hagawane and accused of threatening Vaishnavi Hagawane’s parents and others with a gun when they went to his house in Pimpri-Chinchwad to take custody of her child, has been held from the Nepal border, a police official said on Friday. Acting on a tip-off, Crime Branch Unit 4, Anti-Gunda Squad and cyber cell of Pimpri-Chinchwad police arrested Chavan from Sonauli in Uttar Pradesh on Friday morning. (HT)

The police nabbed Chavan near the Indo-Nepal border after a nine-day manhunt.

Acting on a tip-off, Crime Branch Unit 4, Anti-Gunda Squad and cyber cell of Pimpri-Chinchwad police arrested Chavan from Sonauli in Uttar Pradesh on Friday morning. He will be brought to Pune on a transit remand and expected to land at airport at around 2.30am on Saturday.

Vishal Gaikwad, deputy commissioner of police (Zone 2), Pimpri-Chinchwad police, said, “He will be produced in the court on Saturday.”

According to the police, Chavan travelled to Raigad, Delhi, Gorakhpur, Sonauli and crossed the India-Nepal border at Bhairahawa and reached Kathmandu. He was nabbed from a private lodge when he returned to Sonauli.

Vaishnavi Hagawane, 26, allegedly died by suicide at her in-laws’ residence in Pune’s Bavdhan area on May 16, with her kin alleging that her in-laws, the Hagawanes, and others had tortured her for dowry. Her father-in-law Rajendra was subsequently expelled from the NCP after the case hit national headlines.

Vaishnavi’s father-in-law Rajendra, husband Shashank Hagawane, mother-in-law Lata, sister-in-law Karishma and brother-in-law Sushil have been arrested in the dowry harassment-suicide case.

After Vaishnavi’s death, her nine-month-old child was with Chavan, who is close to the Hagawane family, the official said.

“When Vaishnavi’s parents and others went to his house to take custody of the child, he threatened them with a gun. He was booked at the time at Warje Police Station for showing a gun. A case under Sections 80(2), 108, 118(1), 115(2), 352, 351 (2),3(5) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and Sections 75, 87 of the Juvenile Justice Act was registered at Bavdhan Police Station against him for not taking proper care of the child,” the official said.

“He was on the run since. We have now held Chavan from the Nepal border. He was planning to escape. He is being brought back to Pune,” said Vishal Hire, deputy commissioner of police (crime).

Chavan will be arrested in the case registered at Bavdhan police once he arrives in Pune, said Sandeep Doiphode, deputy commissioner of police (DCP).