DPU joins forces with Johns Hopkins University for healthcare innovation

PUNE: Dr D Y Patil Hospital and Research Centre, Pune (DPU), has collaborated with Johns Hopkins University (JHU), USA, for joint research initiatives and applications for competitive research funding. Researchers from both institutions can combine their unique perspectives, leading to deeper insights and innovative solutions to complex medical challenges, said officials. With distinguished legacies in academics and research, both institutions aim to drive healthcare innovation. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)

The partnership aims to strengthen the exchange of knowledge and address critical global health concerns such as infectious diseases, particularly Tuberculosis care; antimicrobial resistance; and healthcare disparities. Developing personalised treatment approaches based on individual genetic and molecular profiles; and collaborating on research, surveillance and prevention strategies for new and evolving pathogens are some of the key focus areas of the collaboration.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

Dr A L Kakrani, director, academic collaboration, DPU, said, “The collaboration presents an exciting opportunity to drive meaningful advancements in medical research and education, addressing critical healthcare challenges and making a lasting impact on global health.”

Dr Shahzad Mirza, associate professor, department of Microbiology, DPU, said, “The initiative focuses on precision medicine, emerging infectious diseases, medical technology, global health and public health policy, promising substantial contributions to global wellbeing. Since both institutions boast a rich history of academic excellence and research prowess, this partnership will surely be a force to reckon with.”

With distinguished legacies in academics and research, both institutions aim to drive healthcare innovation. Researchers from these institutions, leveraging their unique perspectives, seek to pioneer solutions to complex medical challenges through resource sharing and access to cutting-edge facilities, thus accelerating research progress.