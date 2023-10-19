News / Cities / Pune News / Dr Bhagwan Pawar to be reinstated as PMC health chief

Dr Bhagwan Pawar to be reinstated as PMC health chief

ByHT Correspondent
Oct 20, 2023 06:24 AM IST

Dr Pawar was appointed as PMC health chief on March 11 by the state government for two years. However, after a short period of five months on September 5, Pawar was relieved from his duties and transferred to Mumbai

Former Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) health officer, Dr Bhagwan Pawar who was transferred as assistant director of health services, under the blindness control programme, Mumbai, will be reinstated as PMC health officer. The Maharashtra state government issued an order regarding the same on Thursday.

Following the unaccepted transfer Dr Pawar (in pic) approached Maharashtra Administrative Tribunal requesting to reconsider the decision. The order in this regard was issued by MAT on October 11. (HT PHOTO)
Following the unaccepted transfer Dr Pawar (in pic) approached Maharashtra Administrative Tribunal requesting to reconsider the decision. The order in this regard was issued by MAT on October 11. (HT PHOTO)

Dr Pawar was appointed as PMC health chief on March 11 by the state government for two years. However, after a short period of five months on September 5, Pawar was relieved from his duties and transferred to Mumbai.

We're now on WhatsApp. Click to join.

Following the unaccepted transfer Dr Pawar approached Maharashtra Administrative Tribunal requesting to reconsider the decision. The order in this regard was issued by MAT on October 11.

An official order was issued by the deputy secretary of Maharashtra Government, Priyanka Kulkarni-Chhapwale, directing the PMC, commissioner to reinstate Dr Pawar as health chief of PMC.

"Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, October 20, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out