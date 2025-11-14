Draft of Maha Motor Vehicle Aggregator Policy 2025 gets 160 suggestions & objections

Over the past two to three months, several gig worker organisations, as well as autorickshaw and cab driver associations working with app-based platforms, have protested at Azad Maidan against the alleged exploitation of drivers. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO) The draft report is expected to be finalised and sent to the transport ministry for approval within the next week The draft of the ‘Maharashtra Motor Vehicle Aggregator Policy 2025’ has received a total 160 suggestions and objections from across the state. The transport department is currently verifying and studying these submissions and constructive suggestions will be incorporated into the final policy. The draft report is expected to be finalised and sent to the transport ministry for approval within the next week.

According to the state transport department, app-based companies such as Ola, Uber, and Rapido have been operating in violation of existing regulations despite having mandatory compliance norms. A large number of complaints have been received regarding the unfair practices of these companies. Over the past two to three months, several gig worker organisations, as well as autorickshaw and cab driver associations working with app-based platforms, have protested at Azad Maidan against the alleged exploitation of drivers. Following these protests, transport minister Pratap Sarnayak decided to frame and implement a new version of the Maharashtra Motor Vehicle Aggregator Policy.

A notification was issued in October 2025 announcing the draft of this policy under which, aggregator companies will now be required to obtain a licence either from the state transport authority (STA) or the regional transport office (RTO). The policy proposes a licence fee of ₹10 lakh for STA-level operations; and ₹2 lakh for RTO-level operations, with renewal fees of ₹25,000 and ₹5,000, respectively. Aggregators will also have to deposit a security amount depending on the number of vehicles they operate. The policy includes several provisions aimed at improving passenger safety, driver welfare, and service quality. The government had invited public objections and suggestions to the draft till October 17. The new rules also seek to limit drivers to a maximum of 12 hours of app-based work per day and mandate a minimum rest period of 10 hours. Additionally, guidelines on vehicle age and operational standards have been included.

However, various transport and drivers’ associations have raised strong objections to these restrictions, calling them impractical and unfavourable. Despite the opposition, only 160 responses have been officially received from across the state.

Vivek Bhimanwar, state transport commissioner, said, “The Maharashtra Motor Vehicle Aggregator Policy has been designed to regulate app-based aggregator companies operating in the state. We have received 160 suggestions and objections from across Maharashtra. All constructive feedback will be studied and included in the final draft. This new policy will help bring in transparency, improve safety, and balance the relationship between passengers and drivers.”