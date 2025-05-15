DRI Pune seizes hydroponic weed worth 10.3 crore, three arrested

PUNE The Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI), Pune unit, intercepted two passengers arriving from Bangkok at Pune Airport on May 12, and seized a significant 9.864 kg of narcotics, said officials. Directorate of Revenue Intelligence, Pune unit, intercepted two passengers arriving from Bangkok at Pune Airport on May 12, and seized 9.864 kg of narcotics, said officials. (HT)

Acting on specific intelligence, DRI officers examined the checked-in baggage of the passengers and recovered 11 airtight pouches containing a greenish, lumpy substance suspected to be hydroponic weed. Field testing confirmed the presence of narcotic substances.

In a coordinated follow-up operation in Mumbai, DRI officials apprehended one of the suspected receivers or distributors of the consignment. A search at his premises led to the additional recovery of 478 grams of narcotics, including hashish and hydroponic weed.

In total, 10.3 kg of narcotic substances with an estimated illicit market value of ₹10.3 crore were seized.

All three individuals involved — the two passengers and the Mumbai-based distributor — have been arrested under relevant sections of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, 1985.