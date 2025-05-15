Menu Explore
Search Search
Thursday, May 15, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

DRI Pune seizes hydroponic weed worth 10.3 crore, three arrested

ByHT Correspondent
May 15, 2025 08:38 AM IST

Directorate of Revenue Intelligence, Pune unit, intercepted two passengers arriving from Bangkok at Pune Airport on May 12, and seized 9.864 kg of narcotics, said officials

PUNE The Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI), Pune unit, intercepted two passengers arriving from Bangkok at Pune Airport on May 12, and seized a significant 9.864 kg of narcotics, said officials.

Directorate of Revenue Intelligence, Pune unit, intercepted two passengers arriving from Bangkok at Pune Airport on May 12, and seized 9.864 kg of narcotics, said officials. (HT)
Directorate of Revenue Intelligence, Pune unit, intercepted two passengers arriving from Bangkok at Pune Airport on May 12, and seized 9.864 kg of narcotics, said officials. (HT)

Acting on specific intelligence, DRI officers examined the checked-in baggage of the passengers and recovered 11 airtight pouches containing a greenish, lumpy substance suspected to be hydroponic weed. Field testing confirmed the presence of narcotic substances.

In a coordinated follow-up operation in Mumbai, DRI officials apprehended one of the suspected receivers or distributors of the consignment. A search at his premises led to the additional recovery of 478 grams of narcotics, including hashish and hydroponic weed.

In total, 10.3 kg of narcotic substances with an estimated illicit market value of 10.3 crore were seized.

All three individuals involved — the two passengers and the Mumbai-based distributor — have been arrested under relevant sections of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, 1985.

News / Cities / Pune / DRI Pune seizes hydroponic weed worth 10.3 crore, three arrested
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, May 15, 2025
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On