DSK gets bail in MOFA case
A Pune court on Thursday granted bail to builder and developer Deepak Sakharam Kulkarni, alias DSK, director of DSK Group of Companies, in a MOFA case registered against him in 2016.
Advocates Aashutosh Srivastava and Ritesh Yeolekar represented DSK and his wife Hemanti in an FIR registered with Sinhgad police station on August 13, 2016. It was alleged by the prosecution that Kulkarni and his wife took an advance amount from flat buyers and failed to deliver it. The Kulkarnis were arrested in the case on March 05, 2019 and were in judicial custody over an FIR since February 17, 2018 and have been incarcerated since then.
The court of Justice SK Dugaonkar on July 21 granted bail to DSK in connection to the Maharashtra Ownership Flats (Regulation of the promotion of construction, sale, management and transfer) Act (MOFA), 1963.
Srivastava who represented Kulkarnis in the bail matter said that DSK and his wife have already served jail term of around half the punishment for most of the offences which they have been charged with, amounting to arbitrary detention, which clearly violates their basic human rights guaranteed by Article 9 of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights and Article 21 of the Constitution of India and the principle of “bail is a rule and jail is an exception” prevails.
Advocate Srivastava stated that the bail petition of DSK in the main FIR is already admitted before the Supreme Court and the same is expected to be heard on July 26, 2022.
Chasing mother’s dream, Purnima looks for podium finish at CWG
Young weightlifter Purnima Pandey has been chasing a dream for her a badminton player of her mother Vimla, mother Vimla Pandey, who never lost courage to help her daughter achieve success be it in gymnastics, powerlifting and eventually weightlifting's time. A podium finish at the upcoming Commonwealth Games at Birmingham is her only aim and she has been leaving no stone unturned to make her mother's dream a reality. The 24-year-old lifter Purnima, who hails from the Gaighat area in Varanasi, had a sixth-place finish at the 2018 Commonwealth Games in Gold Coast, Australia.
Need for proper mgmt of water resources: Yogi
Lucknow: Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said on Friday that more than 60 rivers had been revived in Uttar Pradesh during the past five years. Addressing the concluding ceremony of the 'Ground Water Week-2022' organized in Lok Bhawan auditorium, the CM said Uttar Pradesh had fertile land and sufficient water resources. Along with ground water, surface water was also available in sufficient quantity in the state. There was need of proper management of the water resources.
Malavika’s Mumbaistan: Hope and Heartbreak
The more recent equivalent: 'trolling' doesn't quite cut it. ** Every day there is enough to be dismayed about. As also acts are senseless violence and cruelty. A sadhu set himself on fire in protest over inaction against stone -mining in Rajasthan. And anger and violence broke out over the suicide of a class XII girl who died after being humiliated by her teachers at a private school in Tamil Nadu's Kallakurichi.
464 new Covid cases reported, U.P.’s positivity rate .56%
Uttar Pradesh reported 464 new Covid-19 cases from among 82,718 samples tested in the past 24 hours (a positivity rate of 0.56%). “In the past 24 hours, 362 patients recovered and till now a total 20,72,216 patients have recovered,” said Association of International Doctors, secretary-general, Dr Abhishek Shukla. The state now has 2,710 active cases. In Lucknow, 80 more people tested positive for Covid-19 while 65 recovered.
Pune students shine across streams in CBSE exams
Pune: Pune region secured 12th position with 90.48 pass percentage as the Central Board of Secondary Education announced the Class 12 results on Friday. The national pass percentage of the examination held from April to June, 2022 is 92.71 per cent. The central board had cancelled the exams last year and declared results through alternative assessment due to the Covid situation. Student of Commerce stream from Army Public School, Aakansha Yadav, Kirkee juggled her CBSE course along with preparations for competitive exams.
