Duo arrested by crime branch for snatching phones

The unit five officials of Pune city crime branch arrested two persons for stealing mobile phones of women while they were on the road.

The accused identified as Gunwant Yuvaraj Patil (19), a resident of Pingalevasti in Mundhwa and Swapnil Bhagwat Bangale (19), a resident of Hadapsar were arrested by the crime branch officials based on a tip off.

According to the crime branch officials, the accused had theft cases lodged against them at Wanawdi, Kondhwa, Hadapsar , Sangvi and Chalisgaon ( Jalgaon ) police stations.According to the police, the duo whisked away mobile phones of women mostly while they were walking alone on the road and speaking.

The duo had snatched a mobile phone from a woman at NIBM on June 21 while she was busy speaking to her husband.

A police complaint was later lodged against them at Kondhwa police station. Unit in charge Hemant Patil said that the duo was involved in mobile thefts through snatching and a total of five mobiles totally estimated to be worth ₹50,000 were recovered from their possession.

Also, a two-wheeler worth ₹50,000 used in carrying out the crimes was also seized from the accused.