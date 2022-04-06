DY Patil University in Pune to conduct research in nuclear fusion technology
The DY Patil International University and Albot Technologies Private Limited have joined hands to carry out research in nuclear fusion technology under the project titled ‘Project Sanlayan’.
The initiative was announced by Prof Prabhat Ranjan, vice-chancellor, DY Patil International University, Akurdi and Akash Singh, founder of Alobot Technologies Private Limited and a Silicon Valley, USA-based investor, on Wednesday.
Ranjan, who is the chief mentor of the project, said, “The initiative aims to deliver a compact volume neutron source capable of producing medical isotopes along with nuclear fuel breeding by converting thorium to uranium. It would also be possible to do nuclear waste management.”
“The goal of the project is to generate baseload electricity in a clean and sustainable manner. On the way to energy production, we also aim to use neutrons produced through nuclear fusion for several critical applications to enable commercialisation,” he added.
Students would benefit by participating in the different stages of the project.
The ‘Project Sanlayan’ was announced on December 3, 2020, during the 8th Bihar Science Conference. In addition to developing a reactor for energy generation, the project is focused on the development of a spherical tokamak based compact volume neutron source with the purpose of producing extremely short-supplied medical isotopes.
Singh said, “We have provided the initial seed funding of USD 1 million for the project. This is a long-term project with a timeline of about 15 years for achieving the desired outcome. As the project grows and moves ahead 200 to 300 million USD would be required. We intend to approach Indian and international investors who fund high-risk high returns kind of projects with long term objectives.”
“Technology-wise, we are exploring the unique possibility of using a non-superconducting magnet system to reduce the complexity, cost and make the system modular to improve the duty cycle of the operation. This approach, while discussed in the literature, has not been experimentally achieved so far,” said Ranjan.
-
₹1.75 crore valuables missing from six more lockers in Kanpur bank
The total value of valuables that went missing from the bank lockers had exceeded ₹2.5 crore, as per the estimates given by customers to the police. A grocery wholesaler, Pankaj Gupta, who was having difficulty opening the locker with his keys, said the value of his missing jewellery was ₹35 lakh. “The jewellery was with the family for the last three generations. Now, nothing is left,” he said.
-
Yogi Adityanath reiterates his government’s pro-poor focus, marches with cadres on BJP’s 42nd foundation day
Chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday reiterated his government's pro-poor focus as he marched with cadres from the Bharatiya Janata Party office till the Hazratganj crossing in Lucknow to mark the party's 42nd foundation day. He garlanded statues of Mahatma Gandhi, Bhimrao Ambedkar and Sardar Vallabh Bhai Patel on the occasion. The BJP also announced the launch of a fortnight-long social justice campaign aimed at connecting with the common man.
-
Congress to stage march against price rise in Lucknow
The Congress will organise a protest march against price rise from the Uttar Pradesh Congress Committee office to Raj Bhavan here on Thursday. Congress national spokesperson Gaurav Vallabh said there was a sharp increase in prices of essential items after the assembly elections in five states (Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Goa, Manipur and Punjab). Price rise is the biggest challenge for the sustenance of each individual in the country, he said at a press conference here.
-
MNS gives four days ultimatum to police to remove loudspeakers from mosques in Pune
Leaders and workers of Maharashtra Navnirman Sena are divided about party chief Raj Thackeray's warning to play Hanuman Chalisa in front of mosques if the state government does not remove loudspeakers here. After city unit president Vasant More announcement MNS former city unit presidents Ajay Shinde and Hemant Sambhus, said, “We will follow the orders of our party chief.”
-
Dad brings family’s first girl child home in helicopter
Overjoyed with the birth of Zarekar's daughter and in a bid to make people aware of the importance of the girl child, Vishal Zarekar welcomed his wife and newborn girl with a helicopter ride from Bhosari to their Pune district in Khed taluka, hometown Shelgaon. The helicopter covered a distance of 25km in 20 minutes. The girl was born in January and was based at her maternal uncle's house in Bhosari ever since her birth.
