Eastern Pune residents demand proper cleaning of storm water drains to prevent monsoon tragedy

Residents of eastern Pune, from Wagholi, Kharadi, Mundhwa, Hadapsar and Mohammadwadi, have demanded proper cleansing of storm water drains to prevent clogging and flooding in the area.

Several roads in the suburbs are inundated with water after spells of rain and open storm water drains can prove fatal to the commuters, complained residents.

The Wagholi Housing Societies Association (WHSA), an umbrella organisation of over 200 housing societies, has appealed to the Pune Metropolitan and Regional Development Authority (PMRDA), seeking immediate repairs of storm water drains and the laying of fresh drainage lines in the interiors.

Similarly, citizen groups in Kharadi, Mohammdwadi, NIBM, Mundhwa and other suburbs have petitioned the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) stating that persistent rains during the past few days had laid bare the inadequate and faulty storm water drainage system.

The residents of Undri-Mohammadwadi complained about repeatedly flooding of connecting roads, while Kharadi residents contended that their roads were inundated by sewage water overflowing from clogged drains and chambers.

Sanjeev Kumar Patil, director of WHSA, said that storm water drainage in almost all the locations in Wagholi become mini nullahs and rivulets during monsoon.

“Wagholikars are living under the fear of getting drowned in the accumulated and flowing rainwater. The rainwater is causing havoc as the approach roads to different societies in our area don’t have a proper drainage system. With rainfall increasing every year, the threat to our lives has also scaled up over the years. We want the PMRDA to immediately prepare a masterplan of storm water drain works in our area. The citizens cannot endanger their lives during monsoon season,” Patil said.

Wagholi rural development officer Anil Kumbhar said that the storm water work will be carried out once the necessary funds are made available from the government.

“In the meantime, we have taken efforts to ensure that all the drains were cleaned before the onset of monsoon,” he said.

Santosh Argade, a teacher at Undri primary school and a resident of Undri Heights said that he had a a tough time driving his car from Mohammadwadi to Undri via the connecting road from Dorabjee Mall.

“The entire road was overflowing with water and the water from the nullah too came onto the road leading to traffic jams and chaos. It could turn fatal in the future as the fencing wall has collapsed and the PMC has done nothing about it for the past four years.”

PMC road department head V G Kulkarni said that the road will be reconstructed, and fencing will be done to protect the lives of the commuters.

Pune Mayor Muralidhar Mohol said, “All the roads across the city need to have working storm water drains and any lethargy will be dealt wi0h strictly.”