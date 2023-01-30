Home / Cities / Pune News / ED files FIR against BJP leader Amar Mulchandani

ED files FIR against BJP leader Amar Mulchandani

Published on Jan 30, 2023 12:17 AM IST

Enforcement Directorate (ED) officials have lodged an FIR against BJP leader Amar Mulchandani and five of his family members under charges of obstructing government officials from carrying out their duties, police said on Sunday

On Saturday and Sunday, ED sleuths raided Mulchandani's home in Pimpri in connection with an alleged ₹400 crore scam. Mulchandani previously served as the chairman of Seva Vikas Bank.
On Saturday and Sunday, ED sleuths raided Mulchandani’s home in Pimpri in connection with an alleged 400 crore scam. Mulchandani previously served as the chairman of Seva Vikas Bank. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)
By Shrinivas Deshpande

Enforcement Directorate (ED) officials have lodged an FIR against BJP leader Amar Mulchandani and five of his family members under charges of obstructing government officials from carrying out their duties, police said on Sunday.

On Saturday and Sunday, ED sleuths raided Mulchandani’s home in Pimpri in connection with an alleged 400 crore scam. Mulchandani previously served as the chairman of Seva Vikas Bank.

Pimpri police identified the accused as Ashok Mulchandani, Manohar Mulchandani, Sagar Mulchandani, Daya Mulchandani and Sadhana Mulchandani and they were arrested and produced in court. The court has ordered them to be held in magistrate custody for 15 days.

Prime accused Amar Mulchandani has not been arrested yet on medical grounds, sources say.

The ED claimed in its complaint that Mulchandani was hiding in the room during the raid and attempted to tamper with the evidence.

Shankan Awatade, senior police inspector at Pimpri Police station said, “As per the complaint filed by the ED officials, we have registered a case against Mulchandani and his family members and produced them in court and the court has remanded them to 15 days of magistrate custody.’’

A case has been registered at Pimpri police station under sections 353 (Assault or use of criminal force to deter a public servant from discharge of his duty), 201 (Causing disappearance of evidence of an offence committed) and 120 B (Punishment of criminal conspiracy) and further investigation is going on.

