ED to probe Pune ZP bogus recruitment case

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has issued summons to Kisan Bhujbal, a whistle-blower in the bogus teacher recruitment case in Pune zila parishad (ZP). As per initial report, suspects misused their position and created false divisions and numbers in order to show vacancies in 2019, causing loss to exchequer to the tune of ₹50 crore.

Bhujbal, who initially carried out preliminary inquiry into the case, said, “I have received ED summons on July 27 and will appear as an investigation officer before the authority on August 2. The ED suspects money laundering in this case and hence it needs to investigate.’’

Based on Bhujbal’s preliminary findings, a case was registered with Bund Garden police station (PS) in October 2019 of criminal conspiracy, cheating, forgery and other relevant sections of the Prevention of Corruption Act against 28 persons, including former deputy education director Ramchandra Jadhav, Pune Municipal Corporation education officer Meenakshi Raut and senior officials from the government department. Some teachers were also booked in the case.

According to the FIR, some education institutes in Pune had recruited teachers on the basis of forged documents. The suspects misused their powers and provided backdated recruitment documents of teachers in primary, secondary and higher secondary schools to siphon off government grants.

Investigations revealed that education institutes in Pune recruited almost 23 teachers by using bogus documents.

As ED has taken up the case, many suspect the involvement of large amount of money laundering in teachers’ recruitment case.

“Salaries were withdrawn from the state government on the names of fraudulently recruited teachers. I exposed this scam and registered a case,” said Bhujbal.