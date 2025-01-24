Edu dept directs officers to shut down unauthorised schools in Maharashtra

PUNE The state education department has issued a stern directive to education officers across Maharashtra to shut down all unauthorised schools before the commencement of the academic year 2025-26. The officers have been warned that they will be held personally accountable and will face disciplinary action if such schools continue to operate within their jurisdiction. State education department has issued stern directive to education officers across Maharashtra to shut down unauthorised schools before commencement of academic year 2025-26. (Getty Images/iStockphoto (PIC FOR REPRESENTATION))

The directive was issued on January 20 by the deputy director of education, Deepak Chavane, through a circular addressed to divisional deputy directors, Zilla Parishad education officers, and education inspectors. The order refers to provisions under section 18(5) of the Right of Children to Free and Compulsory Education (RTE) Act 2009 which stipulates that the management of unauthorised schools be penalised to the tune of ₹1 lakh. Additionally, a fine of ₹10,000 per day could be imposed if these schools are not closed despite instructions.

The circular emphasises: “Appropriate action against unauthorised schools must be taken every year before the academic term begins. This includes publishing a district-wise list of unauthorised schools, advising parents against enrolling their children in these institutions, and taking legal measures under the provisions of the act.”

“Authorities have been instructed to immediately collect information about unauthorised schools and take appropriate action, which may include imposing penalties, filing FIRs, and shutting down the schools. If unauthorised schools are found operating in any district, the concerned education officers will be held personally liable, and disciplinary proposals will be submitted against them,” Chavane said.

The circular has made it mandatory for private schools affiliated with boards such as the Maharashtra State Board, Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE), Indian Certificate of Secondary Education (ICSE), International Baccalaureate (IB), and International General Certificate of Secondary Education (IGCSE) to display their government recognition order number, UDISE (Unified District Information System for Education) number, and board affiliation certificate number prominently on notice boards or building facades.

The government has clarified that schools operating without official recognition, those with only a letter of intent but no approval, schools relocated without government approval, and those functioning in both the original and relocated premises without due permissions, will be considered as unauthorised. This strict action is aimed at ensuring compliance with legal norms and safeguarding the educational rights of children across the state.