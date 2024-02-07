Edu dept issues circular on teacher recruitment process

The State Education Department has issued a clarification circular for the teacher recruitment process, stating that candidates should cross-verify details before submitting final information. Furthermore, due to the high volume of emails, candidates will have to wait longer for a response. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)

According to the information given by the Education Department, the applicant should submit the right exam number and name on this self-certificate. Furthermore, due to the high volume of emails, candidates will have to wait longer for a response.

“For Class 6 to 8 and Class 9 to 10 group of language subjects the qualified candidate should have passed graduation in the language subject and for class 11th to 12th group posts candidates who had passed master’s degree in the language subject of all media management in those languages generating subject sequence. So, such candidates do not mind lacking such priorities,” the circular stated.

In December 2023, school education minister, Deepak Kesarkar stated that the recruitment process for teachers in government schools of Maharashtra will be completed within the next two months. 12,522 positions are for 35 ZP schools, 2,951 for 18 municipal corporate schools, 477 for 82 city council schools, and 5,728 for 1,123 private schools.