Pune: The Maharashtra school education and sports department issued a government resolution (GR) on Wednesday, making 50 hours of annual training mandatory for all teachers, headmasters, deputy headmasters, and supervisors, in line with the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020. Edu dept mandates 50 hours annual training for teachers under NEP

As per the GR, the 50 hours will include 30 hours of offline training and 20 hours of online learning through approved platforms such as Diksha and Swayam. Teachers will be required to complete online modules monthly and obtain digital certificates.

The State Council of Educational Research and Training (SCERT), Pune, has been designated as the apex body to design and implement training, while District Institutes of Education and Training (DIETs) will oversee execution at the district level. The government has barred NGOs and private agencies from conducting parallel training programmes without SCERT approval to avoid duplication.

A key feature of the policy is a “cafeteria approach”, allowing teachers to choose training modules based on their needs, along with a blended mode combining online and offline learning. SCERT will release an annual training calendar every April to help schools plan academic schedules without disrupting classroom teaching.

Monthly cluster-level “Shikshan Parishads” will form part of the training framework, contributing up to 10 hours annually. These sessions will focus on peer learning, demonstration lessons, and classroom problem-solving rather than lecture-based teaching.

The government has also introduced a strict monitoring system through the Vidya Samiksha Kendra (VSK), which will track attendance, performance, and course completion. Training certificates will be digitally issued and recorded in service books.

Officials have warned that failure to attend or complete training may lead to action, while authorities have been directed to ensure teachers are relieved on time for training programmes.

The initiative applies to all government and aided schools from Classes 1 to 12.

The official said the move is aimed at building a future-ready teaching workforce and ensuring continuous improvement in classroom practices.