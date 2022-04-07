Education department initiates inquiry against Euro School Undri
PUNE The Pune deputy director of education department has started an inquiry regarding the recent manhandling issue with parents at Euro School in Undri .
The action was taken as the education department received several complaints from the parents. A detailed report will be submitted to state education department over cancellation of school permission in the next eight days, said officials.
“We have started an inquiry related to Euro School Undri for cancellation of its permission after the recent and prior issues of the school. The detailed report of this inquiry is expected to come within eight days, after which further action will be taken,”said Audumbar Ukirde, deputy director of Pune education department.
While, the Euro School principal has given its official statement regarding the incident in which it is stated that, “”EuroSchool Undri issued leaving certificates only at the end of the academic year. This decision was taken as the said parents had not paid the fees despite granting a sufficient grace period, in accordance with the law. We have not received any derecognition notice from the Department of Education. We have received a query from the department against which we have submitted all supporting documents. We are a law-abiding institution and will continue to stay committed to delivering uninterrupted learning to our students.”
Earlier on March 9 one of the parents of the Kline Memorial School in Bibwewadi complained about female bouncers beating her and manhandling over school fees-related issue. Whereas similar kind of incident happened at the Euro school on April 4 when parent was allegedly manhandled by the female security guards in the school premises.
Kanpur Dehat cops slap Goonda Act on harassment victim’s minor brother
KANPUR The Kanpur Dehat police slapped Goonda Act on the minor brother of a 17-year-old girl who consumed poison after months of alleged harassment by a youth in Rajpur town in Kanpur Dehat. After her suicide bid two days ago, the girl is battling for life at the LLR hospital in Kanpur. “He even threatened to lodge a counter-FIR against my daughter and other family members,” she said at the hospital.
Prisoners fasting: Behind bars but observing the faith…religiously
A large number of inmates of the Naini Central Jail are fasting during Chaitra Navratri and Ramzan. On the first day of Navratra, over 1,500 prisoners had fasted. At present, 516 prisoners, including women, are observing the nine-day Navratra fast, while 450 prisoners are fasting during the Holy Month of Ramzan. Of these, 516 prisoners are only taking fruits and have dedicated themselves to puja.
Vaccination drives in Pune lose pace after restrictions relaxed
PUNE Ever since the state government lifted restrictions and made wearing masks a voluntary act, Pune district saw a gradual decrease in vaccination in the first week of April. Speaking about the gradual decrease in vaccination, Dr Sanjay Patil, chairman, Indian Medical Association's Hospital Board Pune chapter said that the laxity in vaccination should not be encouraged. Dr Patil added that many beneficiaries are not taking the second dose as the cases are not increasing.
National Fine Arts Awards: Two Sangam City artists, 18 others to be honoured
The National Academy of Fine Arts, New Delhi, will organise the 62nd National Art Exhibition at the Lalit Kala Akademi art gallery, New Delhi, from April 9. On this occasion, 20 artists – including two from Sangam city – will be honoured with the National Fine Arts Award, art critic and curator Bhupendra Kumar Asthana said. The artwork of Dheeraj Yadav titled 'Untitled 01' in Mixmedia, has been selected for the exhibition.
Yogi Adityanath says quality health infrastructure in Uttar Pradesh was a dream before 2017
Chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Thursday said quality health infrastructure was a dream in Uttar Pradesh before 2017. Yogi Adityanath was speaking at a programme for concession agreement transfer between the UP medical education department and private organisations for establishment of medical colleges on the public private partnership model in Uttar Pradesh. From 1947 to 2017, merely 12 medical colleges were established in Uttar Pradesh, chief minister Yogi Adityanath said.
