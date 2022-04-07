Education department initiates inquiry against Euro School Undri

PUNE The Pune deputy director of education department has started an inquiry regarding the recent manhandling issue with parents at Euro School in Undri .

The action was taken as the education department received several complaints from the parents. A detailed report will be submitted to state education department over cancellation of school permission in the next eight days, said officials.

“We have started an inquiry related to Euro School Undri for cancellation of its permission after the recent and prior issues of the school. The detailed report of this inquiry is expected to come within eight days, after which further action will be taken,”said Audumbar Ukirde, deputy director of Pune education department.

While, the Euro School principal has given its official statement regarding the incident in which it is stated that, “”EuroSchool Undri issued leaving certificates only at the end of the academic year. This decision was taken as the said parents had not paid the fees despite granting a sufficient grace period, in accordance with the law. We have not received any derecognition notice from the Department of Education. We have received a query from the department against which we have submitted all supporting documents. We are a law-abiding institution and will continue to stay committed to delivering uninterrupted learning to our students.”

Earlier on March 9 one of the parents of the Kline Memorial School in Bibwewadi complained about female bouncers beating her and manhandling over school fees-related issue. Whereas similar kind of incident happened at the Euro school on April 4 when parent was allegedly manhandled by the female security guards in the school premises.