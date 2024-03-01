 Education dept receives 700 proposals for cluster schools - Hindustan Times
Education dept receives 700 proposals for cluster schools

ByDheeraj Bengrut
Mar 01, 2024 10:36 PM IST

Around 700 proposals received by the state education department to develop cluster schools by merging low-enrollment schools, adjusting around 1,900 schools.

The school education department has received around 700 proposals from various districts of the state to develop cluster schools by accommodating low-enrollment schools. Officials said the department proposes to build it by adjusting around 1,900 schools.

By merging government schools of 0 to 20 students in the state, the proposal of creating cluster schools in the state on the lines of Toranmal in Nandurbar district and Panshet in Pune district was invited by the state education department through the deputy director of education. (HT File Photo)
By merging government schools of 0 to 20 students in the state, the proposal of creating cluster schools in the state on the lines of Toranmal in Nandurbar district and Panshet in Pune district was invited by the state education department through the deputy director of education. (HT File Photo)

By merging government schools of 0 to 20 students in the state, the proposal of creating cluster schools in the state on the lines of Toranmal in Nandurbar district and Panshet in Pune district was invited by the state education department through the deputy director of education. However, very few proposals were received by the deadline of October 31, 2023.

“After that strict orders were given to the officials of education department to implement the scheme effectively and around 700 proposals were received. About 1,900 schools will be merged under the cluster plan. The proposal does not mean that the schools have been merged fully. After due scrutiny of proposals, the final decision will be taken,” said Sharad Gosavi, state director of primary education.

“Even if the schools are merged, care has been taken that no posts of teachers will be reduced. Every year 3 per cent of teachers retire. Hence, the department is taking steps to recruit teachers in large numbers,” he said.

Gosavi said that modern facilities will be available to students studying in cluster schools.

