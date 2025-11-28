Education dept seeks dist-wise list of students without FYJC admission

Pune: The Maharashtra State Directorate of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education has sought district-wise information on students who have not taken admission to FYJC (First Year Junior College) despite the completion of the centralised online admission process. The directive was issued to all divisional deputy directors of education through an official circular on November 27 by director Mahesh Palkar. Pune, India - July 6, 2015:Fergusson college in pune in Pune, India, on Monday, July 6, 2015. (HT PHOTO)

The state had allocated 21,75,598 seats across 9,551 junior colleges for the academic year. To ensure maximum enrollment, the education department conducted more than 10 admission rounds.

However, despite repeated extensions and multiple rounds, a considerable number of eligible students have still not taken admission. Due to this, parents and students continue to approach education offices seeking clarity on further admission opportunities. Official data reveal that 13,47,811 students have taken admission across the state so far.

Palkar said, “Even after completing the scheduled rounds, some students have still not taken admission. Therefore, information is being collected from divisional offices about such students. Further decisions will be taken based on the data received.”

The report from the divisional offices will help the state assess whether additional admission rounds are required and identify reasons behind the remaining vacancies and pending admissions.

Once data is compiled, the education department will take a call on whether to reopen admissions or initiate outreach to ensure no eligible student remains outside the system.