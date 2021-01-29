Eight hookah joints raided in Pune for illegal tobacco sale

IND USA
Pune: The anti-narcotics cell (ANC) of the city crime branch on Wednesday carried out raids at eight locations where various banned tobacco flavours of hookah were being illegally sold in the market. The team seized banned tobacco flavours material estimated to be worth 7.06 lakh. The raid was carried out by inspector Prakash Khandekar and his staff. The joints raided are located in Koregaon Park, Camp, Salisbury Park, Swargate and Chatuhshrungi areas.

According to the statement released by the crime branch, joints named “Smokes Chocolate”, “Little Goa” and “Kalandar” in Koregaon Park, “Sheesha Den” in Pune Camp, “Essential Smoke Store” in Salisbury Park, “Smoker World Shop” at Parihar chowk, “Dishma Enterprises” and “Lal Deval Society” were raided.

The crime branch officials stated that the hookah flavours banned under law were being sold openly at the sites and eight offences have been registered against the accused under the Cigarettes and other Tobacco Products Act, 2003 (COTPA Act).

Addl CP (crime) Ashok Morale said, “We have seized different hookah flavours and other material banned as per the law and cases have been lodged against the accused.”

