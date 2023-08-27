Investor duped of 40 lakh in trading investment scam

PUNE As per the investigating team, Ojha won the victim’s trust and persuaded him to invest in J K Academy, where Vincent was promised a ₹ 5 lakh return. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)

A personal finance planner duped an elderly man of ₹40 lakh by enticing him to invest in short-term trading in order to earn high profits. In this regard, Joan Paulraj Vincent (51), a resident of Wanowrie has filed a complaint against Ravi Narottam Ojha, a resident of Preetam Society in Bibwewadi.

Accordingly, on Friday, Wanowrie police have filed a cheating complaint against Ojha, who has been booked under IPC sections 406 and 420.

As per the investigating team, Ojha won the victim’s trust and persuaded him to invest in J K Academy, where Vincent was promised a ₹5 lakh return.

Ojha then used Vincent’s trading account password and login to syphon ₹43.50 lakh into his trading account. The victim approached Wanowrie police and filed a complaint after being duped.

