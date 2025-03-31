Menu Explore
Elderly woman with burn injuries found dead in flat

ByHT Correspondent
Mar 31, 2025 11:44 PM IST

A 76-year-old woman was found dead with severe burn injuries in her rented one-room-kitchen apartment at Guru Ganesh Nagar Housing Society in Kothrud on Monday morning, police said.

According to fire brigade officials, residents alerted them after noticing smoke coming from her flat at around 8.30am. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)

The deceased, identified as Kamal Sampatrao Ghughe, was living alone in the house.

According to fire brigade officials, residents alerted them after noticing smoke coming from her flat at around 8.30am.

A fire brigade team forced open the door of the first-floor flat, where they found Ghughe severely burnt. However, no other household items in the flat were found affected by the fire. Ghughe was rushed to a hospital where doctors declared her brought dead.

Sandip Deshmane, senior inspector, Kothrud Police Station, said, “The elderly woman’s sons stay in Nagpur and Beed, and daughter is living separately in Pune.”

Police suspect that the death was accidental, and the woman may have come in contact with fire while lighting a lamp. The official said, “The body has been sent for autopsy, and further details are awaited.”

