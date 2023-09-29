News / Cities / Pune News / Emergency medical aid provided to 395 patients during procession

Emergency medical aid provided to 395 patients during procession

ByVicky Pathare
Sep 29, 2023 08:43 PM IST

The ambulances were deployed on procession routes at Vijay Talkies Chowk, Belbaug Chowk, Alka Chowk, and Tilak Chowk along with major visarjan ghats in PMC and PCMC

PUNE

Three patients in critical condition were reportedly provided emergency medical care and shifted to nearby hospitals. (KALPESH NUKTE/ HT PHOTO)
Three patients in critical condition were reportedly provided emergency medical care and shifted to nearby hospitals. (KALPESH NUKTE/ HT PHOTO)

Around 395 people were treated for medical emergencies during the Ganesh idol immersion process in the city on Thursday and Friday. The medical aid was provided by 108 Maharashtra Emergency Medical Services (MEMS) during the procession. Three patients in critical condition were reportedly provided emergency medical care and shifted to nearby hospitals. No untoward incident was reported during the immersion process, the officials said.

We're now on WhatsApp. Click to join.

The MEMS had deployed 23 ambulances for this year’s visarjan procession. The ambulances were deployed on procession routes at Vijay Talkies Chowk, Belbaug Chowk, Alka Chowk, and Tilak Chowk along with major visarjan ghats in PMC and PCMC.

Along with Ambulances, trained doctors and drivers were made available around the clock on the routes.

During the procession, 21-year-old Bhavna Chandrasekhar Chankalwar of Mangalwar Peth fell unconscious due to hypoglycemia. She was immediately admitted to Sassoon Hospital for further medical care.

In another incident, 27-year-old Aishwarya Mehta, a resident of Laxmi Road met with a serious accident. Aishwarya was tentatively diagnosed with a femur fracture and was treated by a MEMS doctor before being shifted to Poona Hospital.

Dr Priyank Jawle, district manager, Pune 108 MEMS, said, “The MEMS has been actively providing emergency medical care during the Ganesh immersion procession for the past 10 years. This effective and reliable service can be availed by citizens any time during emergencies by calling 108 toll-free number.”

"Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, September 29, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out