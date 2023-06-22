Home / Cities / Pune News / Employee of private firm in Pune booked for 10 lakh fraud

Employee of private firm in Pune booked for 10 lakh fraud

ByShrinivas Deshpande
Jun 22, 2023 12:17 AM IST

An employee of a private courier company in Chakan has been accused of embezzling ?10 lakh from company funds between April and October 2022.

In a case of financial misappropriation, an employee of a private courier company from Chakan has been accused of embezzling 10 lakh from the company’s funds.

The incident occurred between April 1, 2022, and October 19, 2022, in Chakan, and a complaint regarding the incident was lodged by Vivek Anil Gortmare, at Chakan police station on Tuesday. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)
The incident occurred between April 1, 2022, and October 19, 2022, in Chakan, and a complaint regarding the incident was lodged by Vivek Anil Gortmare, at Chakan police station on Tuesday. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

The incident occurred between April 1, 2022, and October 19, 2022, in Chakan, and a complaint regarding the incident was lodged by Vivek Anil Gortmare, at Chakan police station on Tuesday.

The accused, identified as Sagar Lahu Dhere from Khed, has been charged with fraudulent activities.

According to the police, the accused was an employee at the Chakan branch of a private courier company and in six months, he allegedly siphoned off a staggering sum of 10.06 lakh from the company’s transactions.

Once the company discovered the fraudulent activities, Vivek Anil Gortmare wasted no time in reporting the matter to the authorities, resulting in the filing of a case against the accused at the Chakan Police Station.

The accused has been booked under IPC sections 420 and 408 and the police have initiated a thorough investigation in this case.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
chakan
chakan
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, June 22, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out