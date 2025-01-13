Menu Explore
Empress Garden to host flower show from January 24 to 27

ByHT Correspondent
Jan 13, 2025 07:36 AM IST

Suhas Diwase, settlement commissioner and director of land records, will inaugurate the event on January 24 at 12 noon

The annual flower show will be held from January 24 to 27 at Empress Garden, said officials.  Organised by the Agri-Horticulture Society of Western India, the event will showcase floral displays, bonsai trees, and artistic flower arrangements. 

Event coordinators Suresh Pingle and Anupama Barve highlighted the uniqueness of this year’s show, which will feature Japanese-style flower decorations and bonsai displays as the main attractions.  (HT PHOTO)
Event coordinators Suresh Pingle and Anupama Barve highlighted the uniqueness of this year's show, which will feature Japanese-style flower decorations and bonsai displays as the main attractions.

Suhas Diwase, settlement commissioner and director of land records, will inaugurate the event on January 24 at 12 noon.  

Event coordinators Suresh Pingle and Anupama Barve highlighted the uniqueness of this year’s show, which will feature Japanese-style flower decorations and bonsai displays as the main attractions. 

“The flower show will feature participation from nurseries across the country, including Pune, Kolhapur, Sangli, Nashik, and even Andhra Pradesh. This wide representation ensures a diverse collection of plants, flowers, and gardening techniques for visitors to explore. Adding a special touch to the event, painting and handwriting competitions for schoolchildren, including those with special needs, will take place on Sunday, January 12,” said the organisers. 

Over 1,000 students from various schools are expected to participate, showcasing their creativity and skills.  

As part of the flower show, the garden will feature designed landscapes, pot displays, and floral arrangements.

