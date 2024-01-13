Empress Garden to host flower show from January 25-28

The Agri-Horticultural Society of Western India will organise the flower show 2024 at Empress Garden from January 25-28. The flower show will be inaugurated at noon 12 hours on January 25 by Dy commissioner of police (Traffic) Vijaykumar Magar. (HT FILE)

Officials of Empress Botanical Garden Suresh Pingle, Anupama Barve and Yashwant Khaire gave details about this year’s flower show and various attractions on Friday.

This year’s special attraction would be Japanese-style IKEBANA flower arrangements and a variety of Bonsai trees which will certainly entice the visitors. The flower show will be inaugurated at noon 12 hours on January 25 by Dy commissioner of police (Traffic) Vijaykumar Magar,” said officials.

The show will be open to the public till 7.30 pm that day. On January 26, 27 and 28, the show will be open from 9 am to 7.30 pm.

Various competitions including creative flower arrangements, roses, vegetables and decorating flower beds will be held.