close_game
close_game
News / Cities / Pune News / Empress Garden to host flower show from January 25-28

Empress Garden to host flower show from January 25-28

ByHT Correspondent
Jan 13, 2024 07:52 AM IST

This year’s special attraction would be Japanese-style IKEBANA flower arrangements and a variety of Bonsai trees which will entice the visitors

The Agri-Horticultural Society of Western India will organise the flower show 2024 at Empress Garden from January 25-28.

The flower show will be inaugurated at noon 12 hours on January 25 by Dy commissioner of police (Traffic) Vijaykumar Magar. (HT FILE)
The flower show will be inaugurated at noon 12 hours on January 25 by Dy commissioner of police (Traffic) Vijaykumar Magar. (HT FILE)

Officials of Empress Botanical Garden Suresh Pingle, Anupama Barve and Yashwant Khaire gave details about this year’s flower show and various attractions on Friday.

Amazon Sale season is here! Splurge and save now! Click here

This year’s special attraction would be Japanese-style IKEBANA flower arrangements and a variety of Bonsai trees which will certainly entice the visitors. The flower show will be inaugurated at noon 12 hours on January 25 by Dy commissioner of police (Traffic) Vijaykumar Magar,” said officials.

The show will be open to the public till 7.30 pm that day. On January 26, 27 and 28, the show will be open from 9 am to 7.30 pm.

Various competitions including creative flower arrangements, roses, vegetables and decorating flower beds will be held.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, January 13, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On