60% seats remain vacant after FYJC regular rounds

The Maharashtra State Education Board’s online centralised admission process for Class 11 admission is presently underway in Pune, Pimpri-Chichanwad, Mumbai, Nagpur, Nashik, and Nagpur divisions. So far, three regular rounds have been completed. Despite this, it has been revealed that more than 60% of the seats across all the divisions are vacant. Although admissions are made through special rounds, the number of admissions is lower than in regular rounds that concluded on July 14. Pune division anticipate that 30-40% of seats will be empty for the academic year 2023-24 (REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE)

As a result, universities in Pune division anticipate that 30-40% of seats will be empty for the academic year 2023-24.

According to the education department, in the first three normal rounds, a total of 44,000 students got admissions in the Pune division.

As per the education department, the number of vacancies is far greater than the number of admissions in the first three rounds. The Pune division has a total of 1,15,000 seats, and after three rounds, approximately 71,000 of them, or more than 60%, are vacant.

The same is the case for the Mumbai division, where 2,40,000 seats remain unfilled out of a total of 3,84,000 available. Nagpur has almost 33,0000 vacant seats. Similarly, nearly 55% of seats in Nashik and Amravati remain vacant.

The majority of the vacant seats are in the Arts stream with only 56% of its seats filled.

On the other hand, just 72% of the seats in the scientific and commerce branches are filled. Most of the minority quota seats remain unfilled. In addition, about half of the management and in-house quota positions are vacant as well.

Pune Education Department’s deputy director Rajendra Ahire said, “The first special round of admission began on Monday, July 17. The colleges, as well as the education department, are now interested in the number of admissions in these special rounds. ATKT-qualified candidates and those who have passed the supplementary examination are also eligible for admission.”