Engineer kills pregnant wife over land purchase dispute

A 28-year-old pregnant woman was allegedly killed by her engineer husband on Sunday following an argument over a land purchase in Dehugaon. He later attempted suicide. The incident took place between 4:30 am and 5:30 am at the couple’s rented accommodation in Dehugaon. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

The deceased was identified as Shubhangi Akash Baraskar (28) and her husband as Akash Ramdas Baraskar (31), a native of Jamkhed in Ahilyanagar district.

The incident took place between 4:30 am and 5:30 am at the couple’s rented accommodation in Dehugaon. According to the complaint lodged by Shubhangi’s father, the couple frequently quarrelled over various issues. Their latest dispute was allegedly over the purchase of agricultural land in their native village and the money required for the transaction.

Vikram Bansode, police inspector at Dehu Road police station, said, “Shubhangi had opposed the purchase of the farmland, which angered her husband. Despite Shubhangi being around three months pregnant, the accused allegedly did not take proper care of her and continued to argue with her over minor issues.”

Police said that during the argument on Sunday morning, Baraskar allegedly attacked Shubhangi’s neck with a sharp weapon, causing fatal injuries. He then allegedly jumped from the balcony of the second-floor house in an apparent suicide attempt. He sustained a leg fracture and was subsequently taken for treatment.

Police have booked Baraskar for murder under Section 103(1) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). Further investigation is ongoing.