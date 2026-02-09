Entrance test for SPPU’s free UPSC-MPSC coaching on Feb 22

The Competitive Examination Centre (CEC) at Savitribai Phule Pune University (SPPU) on February 7 announced the schedule for the entrance examination for admission to its free UPSC and MPSC coaching programme for the academic year 2025–26. The entrance examination will be conducted on February 22 and will be held exclusively in Pune city. The university has clarified that no examination centres will be provided outside the city. According to university officials, a total of 1,631 applications have been received from aspirants across Maharashtra. (HT)

Candidates can download their admit cards or hall tickets from February 17 onwards by logging into the university portal at http://campus.unipune.ac.in/ccep/login.aspx. The hall ticket will contain important details including the exact examination venue, reporting time, duration of the test, and other instructions that candidates must strictly follow.

In case candidates face any technical problems while downloading their admit cards, they have been instructed to contact the university support team via email at cspsupport@pun.unipune.ac.in for timely assistance.

University authorities have advised candidates coming from outside Pune to arrive in the city at least one day prior to the examination to avoid any last-minute inconvenience due to travel delays or logistical issues.

The free coaching includes classroom learning, test series, study material, mentoring, and regular evaluations conducted by experienced faculty members.