 Era of new friendship, says Shivtare after meeting Sunetra - Hindustan Times
Era of new friendship, says Shivtare after meeting Sunetra

ByAbhay Khairnar
Apr 09, 2024 06:24 AM IST

According to the NCP leader, during the meeting, Shivtare said that no one is a permanent enemy in politics and an era of new friendship has started

The Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) candidate for Baramati Lok Sabha seat Sunetra Pawar on Monday visited Shiv Sena leader Vijay Shivtare’s residence at Saswad. After her visit, Shivtare said an “era of new friendship” has started in the Baramati Lok Sabha constituency.

Chief minister Eknath Shinde and his deputies Devendra Fadnavis and Ajit Pawar will be visiting Saswad on April 11 as part of campaign to support the Mahayuti Baramati contestant. (HT PHOTO)
Chief minister Eknath Shinde and his deputies Devendra Fadnavis and Ajit Pawar will be visiting Saswad on April 11 as part of campaign to support the Mahayuti Baramati contestant. (HT PHOTO)

Sunetra said, “I visited the Purandar assembly constituency on Monday and Sainiks supported the campaign. Later, I visited Shivtare’s residence and he promised to work together for the development of the constituency.”

According to the NCP leader, during the meeting, Shivtare said that no one is a permanent enemy in politics and an era of new friendship has started.

Chief minister Eknath Shinde and his deputies Devendra Fadnavis and Ajit Pawar will be visiting Saswad on April 11 as part of campaign to support the Mahayuti Baramati contestant.

Earlier, Shivtare had made critical comments against Ajit and announced to contest the election against Sunetra in Baramati. Despite the CM’s warning, Shivtare was firm on his stand to contest the polls, before he eventually relented and backtracked.

Shivtare said, “We all want to make Narendra Modi prime minister for the third term. We had some issues, but need to leave them behind for the larger good.”

