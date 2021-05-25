Ex-ACP Jaisingrao More passes away
Pune: Former assistant commissioner of police (ACP) Jaisingrao Bajirao More passed away on Monday, his family members said. He was 88. More joined the police force in 1957 and was first posted at Sawantwadi. He worked in Solapur, Kolhapur, Pune, Thane, Kalyan, Satara, Lonavla, and Karad. He also worked as a coach in wrestling. More took steps to promote bodybuilding in Maharashtra.
-
Watch: ITBP personnel dedicates soulful mandolin performance to Corona warriors
-
Lizard grabs worm off zoo owner’s lip, video leaves people with varied thoughts
-
This hilarious representation of a museum during a pandemic may crack you up
-
Delhi cop carries 82-year-old woman to vaccination centre, receives applause