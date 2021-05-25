Ex-ACP Jaisingrao More passes away

Pune: Former assistant commissioner of police (ACP) Jaisingrao Bajirao More passed away on Monday, his family members said. He was 88. More joined the police force in 1957 and was first posted at Sawantwadi. He worked in Solapur, Kolhapur, Pune, Thane, Kalyan, Satara, Lonavla, and Karad. He also worked as a coach in wrestling. More took steps to promote bodybuilding in Maharashtra.

