Excise Dept announce strict policies for bar owners 

As per the notice issued by the Pune state excise department, all establishment owners are to adhere to guidelines issued under the Bombay Prohibition Act 1949. According to the notification, if an individual/ minor consumes alcohol without having valid permission and is involved in any kind of criminal activity, then owners of the establishment have to face legal charges under The Maharashtra Prohibition Act 1949. This means owners are equally culpable for crimes such as murder, assault, rape, or suicide committed by individuals under the influence of alcohol.

The notice instructs establishment owners to prevent underage or unauthorised individuals from purchasing or consuming alcohol on their premises.

Commenting on the development, Pune division State Excise Superintendent, Charansingh Rajput said, “The notice is sent to warn establishment owners to adhere to guidelines under the Maharashtra Prohibition Act 1949. There is nothing new.’’

Rajput further said establishment owners are advised to maintain vigilance and implement necessary precautions to deter such incidents. Non-compliance with these regulations will result in enforcement actions under the Bombay Liquor Prohibition Act of 1949, potentially leading to criminal proceedings against the owner.

Ganesh Shetty, president of Pune Hoteliers Association, however, has questioned the move.

“In case of heavy drinking, we must take responsibility and book a cab for our customers so they can safely reach their homes. These are not practical suggestions and we have conveyed them to the officials,” Shetty said.