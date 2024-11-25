Excise dept cancels liquor permit for Diljit Dosanjh’s Pune concert

The Maharashtra excise department on Sunday cancelled the permit for serving alcohol at actor-singer Diljit Dosanjh’s concert at Kakade Farms in Kothrud, an official said. Actor-singer Diljit Dosanjh (Naeem Ansari)

The department cancelled the permit after people from different quarters, including Kothrud’s newly elected BJP MLA Chandrakant Patil, objected to plans to serve liquor at the programme.

The excise department informed that Suryakant Kakade, owner of Kakade Farm, had himself given a letter in this regard.

“A team from the excise department submitted a report to the superintendent’s office in this regard. Taking note of the relevant report and Kakade’s letter, permission for the sale of liquor at the venue has been denied,” said Charan Singh Rajput, state excise commissioner.

Calling the event a ‘social menace’ Patil, said that he has instructed Pune police commissioner Amitesh Kumar, Rajput, state excise commissioner, and district collector Suhas Diwase to take necessary steps after complaints from local about noise pollution and traffic in the area.

Patil in a statement said, “...My opposition is not only aimed at the sale of liquor at the event but also at the traffic congestion and excessive noise that such an event would cause. I have instructed the police commissioner, excise department, and district collector to take immediate action to cancel this event... Events like this lead to traffic jams, and cause sound pollution which disturbs peace and environmental harmony in the society.”

Former Kasba MLA Ravindra Dhangekar in a post on X stated, “Despite protests from Kothrud residents, Dosanjh’s show has been allowed to take place. No parking arrangements for nearly 40,000 persons attending the event at the venue which is adjoining the residential neighbourhood have been made which will cause untold suffering to the area residents. The administration and concerned officials responsible for giving permission and allowing the event to take place will be responsible for any untoward incident.”