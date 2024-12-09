Menu Explore
Executive lounge to come at Pune railway station  

ByDheeraj Bengrut
Dec 09, 2024 07:32 AM IST

This lounge will be created from an open restaurant space adjacent to the Jan Aahar canteen on the station

For the first time in the history of the Pune railway division, an executive lounge for travellers will be set up on platform No. 1 at the Pune railway station. The new facility will be developed on the same model as airport premium lounges, providing travellers with all modern facilities for a fee. 

Many passengers have always demanded an executive lounge with premium passenger facilities at the Pune railway station. (HT FILE)
According to information provided by the Pune railway administration, in order to provide better passenger services at the Pune railway station, similar to the airport, a decision has been made to establish an ‘executive lounge’ on platform no. 1 of the Pune railway station. This lounge will be created from an open restaurant space adjacent to the Jan Aahar canteen on the station.  

“Currently we are working on the designs and interior parts of the executive lounge. Once the design and layout are finalised then the actual work will start for this executive lounge, it will be a paid service for passengers with premium facilities like clean washrooms, working space and waiting areas with full air conditioning. Passengers can order food from the restaurants at the station premises, and it will be given at this lounge,” said Indu Dubey, Pune railway divisional manager.  

Many passengers have always demanded an executive lounge with premium passenger facilities at the Pune railway station. “We are ready to pay the service fees when we are waiting for our train to come, also need to do some work on our laptop. It’s good that this lounge is going to be started at the Pune railway station,” said Manish Kurhade a chartered accountant who frequently travels from Pune railway station.  

