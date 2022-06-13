Explosion occurs during washing machine repair in Pune flat, no casualty
An explosion occurred in a washing machine when it was being repaired at a flat in Bhawani Peth area of Pune city on Sunday afternoon, although nobody was injured in the incident, police said.
The low intensity blast shatters the glass windows of a third floor flat in Vishal Co-operative Housing Society in Bhavani peth on Sunday. The glass windows of the flat were broken after the blast ,eyewitnesses said.
Following the incident, Bomb Detection and Disposal Squad (BDDS) and city policemen visited the spot and took flat inmate into custody.
The blast occurred inside the flat of a person, who works as an electrician. As per the preliminary information, the man was repairing a washing machine when the incident took place, said officials.
Joint commissioner ( law and order) said, “The person residing in the flat was carrying out welding work of a washing machine while doing its repair. We thoroughly checked the spot and found nothing suspicious. However, we have seized 12 SIM cards from his possession and investigation has been ordered. He has told the police that he files RTI seeking information from government departments. ”
Pune police commissioner Amitabh Gupta said, “Nobody was injured in the incident, but we are trying to gather more information on it So far, nothing suspicious was found in the incident. We are investigating the matter.”
