Externed criminal from Pune among three arrested for murder bid

The crime branch unit 4 of the city police arrested three including an externed criminal on record from Maharashtra – Goa border for attempting to kill a man.

The accused have been identified as Sudhir Chandrakant Gawas (23), Rupesh Dilip Adgale (24) and one minor, all are residents of Jayprakashnagar, Yerawada.

The victim Sameer Sheikh lodged a complaint at Yerawada police station on September 16.

As per the complaint, Sheikh was on his way to Jayprakashnagar on September 16 when the three suspects assaulted him with sharp weapons.

According to police, Sheikh sustained injuries on his head and hands. However, Sheikh somehow managed to escape.

Immediately, crime branch unit 4 initiated a search operation against all accused.

During the investigation, it was found that suspected Gawas was externed from the Pune city and district for two years for the body offences registered against him. His externment period is not over yet, said police.

Meanwhile, the crime branch unit got information about the presence of Gawas in Dodamarg near Maharashtra – Goa border. Acting on the tip, police laid a trap and arrested all accused from the border on Monday and handed over them to Yerawada police on Tuesday.

Ganesh Mane, senior police inspector, crime branch unit 4, said, “Accused Gawas is on record criminal and many cases have been registered against him at various police stations across the city. We have handed over all accused to Yerawada police station.”

A case has been registered at Yerawada police station under sections of 307 (Attempt to Murder) 324 (Voluntarily causing hurt by dangerous weapons) 504 ( Intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of the peace) 506 (Punishment for criminal intimidation) of the IPC and sections 4(25) of the Arms Act.