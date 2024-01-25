Extra 10 mins for class 10, 12 board exams from this year

The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education has decided that students appearing for Maharashtra State Board exams will get an extra ten minutes to review their answer sheets after the regular exam time. This will be applicable for both Class 12 and Class 10 exams starting February and March, respectively. This was intended to help students plan their exam strategy, decide which questions to attempt first and ease into the exam with a calm and focused mindset. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)

Until last year, the board allotted 10 minutes for students to read their question papers before the official exam commencement. This was intended to help students plan their exam strategy, decide which questions to attempt first and ease into the exam with a calm and focused mindset. The board aimed to maintain a transparent and fair exam environment, minimizing the risk of cheating and fostering honesty.

Stay tuned for all the latest updates on Ram Mandir! Click here

To prevent such incidents and to conduct the examination smoothly in a safe, fear-free, and copy-free environment, the facility of distributing the question papers 10 minutes before the scheduled time of the examination February-March 2023 was cancelled from the examination.

“However, keeping in mind the interests of the students and considering the demands of the parents and students, the said 10 minutes is being extended for February-March 2024 exams by 10 minutes after the scheduled time of the examination. During the February-March 2024 examinations, the question papers will be distributed in the examination hall at 11 in the morning session and at 3.00 pm session and the writing will start,” stated the state board circular issued on Thursday.

“It is a great relief and a good thing for us that an additional 10 minutes will be given to us for the exam. We can score good marks with the help of this additional time given,” said Priyanka Shinde a class 12 science student.

Maharashtra State Board’s HSC exam will begin on February 21 and the SSC exam on March 1.