Fadnavis hints at concessions on building-related premiums for charitable hospitals

Chief minister Devendra Fadnavis on Thursday said that the state government will consider granting concessions on building-related premiums to charitable hospitals, noting that such institutions are currently charged on par with commercial establishments despite the social role that they play. Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, and RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat, among others, were present during the event at Lata-Asha Mangeshkar Institute of Medical Sciences (LMIMS) at Nandoshi , on Thursday. (HT )

Speaking at the foundation stone-laying ceremony of the Lata-Asha Mangeshkar Institute of Medical Sciences (LMIMS) at Nandoshi, Fadnavis said that charitable hospitals play a crucial role in public healthcare but often face financial strain. “Charitable hospitals are doing significant work, but the premiums charged for their buildings are similar to commercial establishments. We should consider providing some exemption. The government will try to offer relief in the coming days,” he said.

Fadnavis also assured infrastructure support for the LMIMS project, including road access, water supply and expedited clearances. “The state will ensure access roads to Nandoshi, provide reliable water supply, and fast-track permissions for charitable institutions with appropriate concessions,” he said.

The event, organised by the Lata Mangeshkar Medical Foundation, was attended by deputy chief minister Eknath Shinde and presided over by RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat. Members of the Mangeshkar and Bhosale families, including Hridaynath Mangeshkar and Anand Bhosale, were present along with the trustees and medical professionals.

Highlighting the need for affordable healthcare, Fadnavis said that initiatives by charitable trusts are vital as they prioritise service over profit. Bhagwat said that the institute would serve as a meaningful tribute. “A true tribute is one that serves society. This institution will carry forward their (Lata Mangeshkar and Asha Bhosale) legacy while benefitting people,” he said.

Dr Dhananjay Kelkar, trustee of the foundation, said that the project will be developed over nearly 40 acres as an integrated medical city. The first phase will include a super-speciality hospital with a capacity to treat around 1,000 patients at a time. He added that the foundation provided over ₹72 crore in charitable care in 2025, benefitting more than 2.21 lakh patients.