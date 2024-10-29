Fadnavis, Kolhe pacify party rebels for Kothrud and Hadapsar seats

Pune: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Nationalist Congress Party (Sharadchandra Pawar) leadership were able to pacify the disgruntled members who opposed their chosen candidates in Kothrud and Hadapsar assembly constituencies. BJP and NCP (SP) leadership were able to pacify the disgruntled members who opposed their chosen candidates in Kothrud and Hadapsar assembly constituencies. ((PIC FOR REPRESENTATION))

After the NCP (SP) picked the city unit president Prashant Jagtap for Hadapsar, some former corporators of the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) formed the Hadapsar Vikas Agadhi demanding change in the candidature.

However, when Jagtap on Monday filed the nomination form, he was accompanied by Balasaheb Shivarkar and Yogesh Sasane, the main members of rebel group Hadapsar Vikas Agadhi.

NCP (SP) MP Amol Kolhe had met the rebels from Hadapsar and ensured that they extend support to the decided candidate.

Meanwhile, in the Kothrud assembly constituency, BJP leader Amol Balwadkar openly opposed the party’s candidate Chandrakant Patil, and announced to file the nomination forms as an independent.

Deputy chief minister Devendra Fadnavis spoke to Balwadkar and later Patil also visited Balwadkar’s office on Monday. The rebel leader has now extended support to Patil.