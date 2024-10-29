Menu Explore
Search Search
Tuesday, Oct 29, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Fadnavis, Kolhe pacify party rebels for Kothrud and Hadapsar seats

ByAbhay Khairnar
Oct 29, 2024 08:32 AM IST

BJP and NCP (SP) leadership were able to pacify the disgruntled members who opposed their chosen candidates in Kothrud and Hadapsar assembly constituencies

Pune: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Nationalist Congress Party (Sharadchandra Pawar) leadership were able to pacify the disgruntled members who opposed their chosen candidates in Kothrud and Hadapsar assembly constituencies.

BJP and NCP (SP) leadership were able to pacify the disgruntled members who opposed their chosen candidates in Kothrud and Hadapsar assembly constituencies. ((PIC FOR REPRESENTATION))
BJP and NCP (SP) leadership were able to pacify the disgruntled members who opposed their chosen candidates in Kothrud and Hadapsar assembly constituencies. ((PIC FOR REPRESENTATION))

After the NCP (SP) picked the city unit president Prashant Jagtap for Hadapsar, some former corporators of the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) formed the Hadapsar Vikas Agadhi demanding change in the candidature.

However, when Jagtap on Monday filed the nomination form, he was accompanied by Balasaheb Shivarkar and Yogesh Sasane, the main members of rebel group Hadapsar Vikas Agadhi.

NCP (SP) MP Amol Kolhe had met the rebels from Hadapsar and ensured that they extend support to the decided candidate.

Meanwhile, in the Kothrud assembly constituency, BJP leader Amol Balwadkar openly opposed the party’s candidate Chandrakant Patil, and announced to file the nomination forms as an independent.

Deputy chief minister Devendra Fadnavis spoke to Balwadkar and later Patil also visited Balwadkar’s office on Monday. The rebel leader has now extended support to Patil.

See more
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, October 29, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On
// // //